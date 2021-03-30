Left Menu

Heavy security in Nandigram on poll day, 22 companies of central forces to be deployed

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:28 IST
Heavy security in Nandigram on poll day, 22 companies of central forces to be deployed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-two companies of central forces will be deployed in Nandigram for the assembly polls, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.

The Nandigram seat, which is witnessing a fierce battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her one-time lieutenant-turned-foe BJP's Suvendu Adhikary, has a total of 355 polling booths and 75 per cent of them will have webcasting facility.

The EC has also decided to deploy a 22-personnel quick response team (QRT) at Nandigram on the election day -- April 1, the official told PTI.

The EC has also constituted a team of officials who will supervise the proceedings in Nandigram on the poll day, he said.

''We want to ensure that free and fair polling takes place in Nandigram and for that, we are keeping no stones unturned,'' the official said.

''In Nandigram itself, we will deploy 22 companies of central forces. Along with them, there will be 22 personnel of the QRT who will be ready to address any situation,'' he added.

One company of the central forces has 100 personnel.

A special team at the Chief Electoral Officer's Office in Kolkata will also monitor the situation in Nandigram, the official.

''They will keep a watch on the webcasting in all the polling stations there,'' he said.

Each booth in Nandigram will have a micro observer and for each sector office, there will be eight static surveillance teams, the official elaborated.

In fact, keeping in mind the network issues in pockets of the area, the EC has written to the mobile phone operators, urging them to see that such problems do not recur on the polling day, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus' famed halloumi cheese earns coveted EU quality mark

The European Union has recognised halloumi as a traditional product of Cyprus, which will shield the countrys top food export from an increasing number of foreign producers using the cheeses name to muscle into a 224-million-euro USD 267 mi...

Bengal polls: Former cricketer Ashok Dinda's car attacked, BJP alleges TMC's involvement

Former cricketer and Bhartiya Janata Party BJP candidate from Moyna, Ashok Dindas car was allegedly attacked by unidentified people on Tuesday. Dinda was returning after the poll campaign when a mob surrounded his car near Moyna Bazaar and ...

Germany decides AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for over 60s - document

German federal and state health ministries agreed that from Wednesday AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine can be used for people aged 60 and older following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, a document on their agreement showed.Acti...

Five extra Rafale jets will be delivered by April-end: French Envoy

By Ankur Sharma Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India on Tuesday said that five extra Rafale jets will be ferried to India by the end of April. This would be other than three Rafale which is arriving on Wednesday.The Ambassador sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021