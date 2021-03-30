Left Menu

New excise policy in Delhi aimed at increasing AAP's political funding: BJP

This is how the illicit liquor business will come to an end, the AAP said.The Delhi government had approved on March 23 a new excise policy which had lowered the legal drinking age to 21 from 25 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:30 IST
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the new excise policy and alleged that it was only meant to increase political funding to the Aam Aadmi Party.

In a statement, Gupta said the BJP will not allow Delhi to become ''the capital of alcohol'' and added the Kejriwal government is ''hell bent upon drowning the youngsters of Delhi into alcoholism''.

Rejecting the charge, the AAP alleged involvement of BJP leaders in the alcohol business and added ''they know that the recently initiated excise policy will destroy their business, and hence they are fretting over it.'' ''They are millionaires because of nothing but their involvement in the alcohol business. The new policy will act as a deterrent for illicit liquor operations as, under the new policy, no new stores will be opened and existing shops will be improved. This is how the illicit liquor business will come to an end,'' the AAP said.

The Delhi government had approved on March 23 a new excise policy which had lowered the legal drinking age to 21 from 25 years. It had also withdrawn the government from running liquor vends in Delhi. According to the government, the move is expected to lead to an annual revenue growth of 20 per cent.

Gupta said, ''The BJP will oppose it tooth and nail and not allow any new shop to come up. The new policy is aimed more at pushing Delhiites into alcoholism rather than at increasing its revenue.'' ''The new excise policy is only meant to increase political funding to the AAP and revenue of the government. In one go, the state government has raised commission on liquor to 10 per cent and this way they have ensured the party gets Rs 1,000 crore fund in its coffers,'' he added.

