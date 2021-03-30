Ireland eyes May retail reopening as lockdown eased slightly

Ireland will look at reopening all shops for the first time this year in May and hotels in June, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Tuesday, as the government announced a minor easing of one of Europe's toughest and longest-running national lockdowns.

The government will allow two households to meet outdoors from April 12 and lift a 5 kilometre travel limit to provide for travel within each county. Housebuilding will also recommence in a phased resumption of all construction activity.

"By being safe now, while significantly ramping up the vaccination programme, we will enjoy much greater freedom later in the summer," Martin said in a televised address, telling people that they were on the final stretch of a terrible journey.

