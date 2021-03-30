Left Menu

TDP on verge of extinction: YSRCP

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson and party senior leader Ambati Rambabu slammed Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for backstabbing N T Rama Rao and said that the TDP is on the verge of extinction.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:59 IST
YSRCP spokesperson and party senior leader Ambati Rambabu. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson and party senior leader Ambati Rambabu slammed Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for backstabbing N T Rama Rao and said that the TDP is on the verge of extinction. Speaking to the reporters here today, the YSRCP leader said, "TDP is on the verge of extinction. I doubt, what should be the TDP, the main opposition party or an extinct party."

He further alleged that Naidu criticised the YSRCP on TDP's 40th foundation day and accused Naidu of backstabbing TDP founder N. T. Rama Rao and called him a 'traitor'. Rambabu said, "TDP was founded by the late NTR (N. T. Rama Rao) who was a respectable actor in Telugu, in 1982. But Chandrababu Naidu grabbed that party like a poisonous snake. He had backstabbed NTR. Such a traitor has no moral right to criticise YSRCP.

"It was not foundation day that TDP celebrated, but it was the day of diminishing. There is no ray of hope for the party in the near future," he further added. Rambabu further stated that the TDP is moving towards such a fall that it will be unable to find candidates for the next state assembly elections.

"Now TDP is heading towards such a fall that it won't be able to find contestants for the next assembly elections. Had the heirs of NTR have real spirit, TDP would not have fallen to this level stoop. Now Chandrababu is greedy to make his son the CM of the state," said the YSRCP spokesperson. He further said, "Naidu has been asking that who gave power to us. It is the same people who had given the power to TDP in 2014, who gave power to us in 2019. Our government is working for public welfare."

"TDP leaders are asking why our govt is making debts. Not only AP but the entire country is in financial distress. We are raising loans for public welfare only. However, we are putting such money for best use but not for misuse. In the TDP regime, loans were raised to the level of 132.31 percent. What did Naidu and his people do with that money?" questioned the YSRCP leader. Further accusing Naidu of cheating the people of Andhra Pradesh, Rambabu said that Naidu does not have any right to ask for special status for the people of the state because he had earlier said that a special status won't be beneficial for the people.

He said, "Naidu was speaking about demanding special category status to the state. In fact, he has no right even to utter the word special status. He had compromised for a special package and shouted that there won't be any benefit with special category status." It is for sure that TDP will end in the hands of Chandrababu Naidu. It is better for his party workers to find an alternative way, he added. (ANI)

