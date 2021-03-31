Left Menu

Saudi crown prince says PIF working with other SWFS on a fund called 'Invest In Saudi' -state TV

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 31-03-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 01:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday that the Public Investment Fund is working with other sovereign wealth funds in the region on a fund called "Invest In Saudi".

Speaking to private-sector representatives, the prince said the size of the fund could be 500 billion riyals ($133.32 billion) to 1 trillion riyals, according to the televised meeting on the Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya.

