MP: 3 persons drink sanitizer in Bhind; 2 dead, 1 critical

Three men from Bhind's Chaturvedi Nagar on Monday consumed two bottles of sanitizer, resulting in the death of two while one person is critical.

"Liquor shops were shut yesterday. The sanitizer was likely bought from Itawa or any other place," said Manoj Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhind.

"The bottle we seized has Chinese-made ethanol in which alcohol percentage is about 100. After speaking to doctors it is found that Even 20 ml consumption is fatal, while they had 500 ml each. The probe is on," the SP added. (ANI)

