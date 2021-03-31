Left Menu

Congress is so helpless, it's taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive: Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:12 IST
Congress is so helpless, it's taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive: Smriti Irani
BJP leader Smriti Irani in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive. "The Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive. There's a phrase 'Doobte ko tinke ka sahara' (a person in a desperate situation needs the slightest support to survive) but can those who are finding support in each other, build a bright future for Assam?" Smriti Irani said.

She questioned, "Can those who are part of such an alliance that is limited to their politics, fulfil any of the promises of development made to people?" The second phase of campaigning for assembly polls in Assam ended on Tuesday with all the players including the ruling NDA, Congress-led Mahajath making efforts to woo voters on 39 seats that will go to the polls on April 1.

The second phase of elections will decide the fate of 345 candidates. The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress.The BJP-led led alliance also includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Congress has stitched a broad alliance that includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF). Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal has stitched an alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad.

The BJP is banking on the performance of the Sarbanand Sonowal government in the state in the past five years, the initiatives of the central government and the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians eye encore but some spin worries in way

A batting line-up dotted with power-hitters coupled with a solid pack of death bowlers make five-time champions Mumbai Indians a formidable unit in the upcoming IPL.But the absence of quality spinners could hurt them in pursuit of a hat-tri...

U.S. trade war pushing China to steal tech, talent, Taiwan says

The China-U.S. trade war is pushing Beijing to step up its efforts to steal technology and poach talent from Taiwan to boost Chinas semiconductor industrys self-sufficiency, the government of the tech-powerhouse island said on Wednesday. Wa...

Google, BMW, Volvo, and Samsung SDI sign up to WWF call for temporary ban on deep-sea mining

Google, BMW, Volvo and Samsung SDI are the first global companies to have signed up to a World Wildlife Fund WWF call for a moratorium on deep-sea mining, the WWF said on Wednesday. In backing the call, the companies commit not to source an...

Google's 'Teacher approved' apps mislead on kids' privacy, activists tell FTC

Two advocacy groups on Wednesday called on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission FTC to investigate whether apps that Googles Play Store labels as Teacher approved are unlawfully collecting personal data without parental consent to target ads a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021