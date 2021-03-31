Left Menu

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by NCB after eight hours of interrogation

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested actor Ajaz Khan after eight hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:18 IST
Actor Ajaz Khan (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested actor Ajaz Khan after eight hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. Khan was detained at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening.

The agency also conducted raids at two locations in Mumbai in connection with the matter. Last year in April, the actor had been arrested for indulging in acts of defamation, hate speech, and violation of prohibitory orders.

In July 2019, he was arrested by the cybercrime police for creating and uploading 'objectionable' videos on social media. Khan, who has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films, first got the public attention when he participated in the seventh season of the reality show 'Big Boss', and was often seen falling out with fellow contestants using coarse language and rough behaviour. (ANI)

