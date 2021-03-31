Man commits suicide after killing wife in Delhi

A man allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide at a farmhouse in the Holambi Khurd area of Delhi. The incident took place on Monday on the occasion of Holi.

Two cousins of the deceased man informed the police about the incident. An FIR has been registered in the case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)