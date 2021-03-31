Fire breaks out at a building on Strand Road in Kolkata

A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a high-rise building on Strand Road in West Bengal's Kolkata district on Wednesday morning.

At least 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the flames, according to sources. The cause of the fire is not known. No casualty has been reported as of now.

Earlier this month, at least nine people were killed in a massive fire in a building on Strand Road. (ANI)

