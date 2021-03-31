French renewables firm Voltalia withdraws from Myanmar

French renewable energy company Voltalia has decided to withdraw from Myanmar, due to the political unrest in the country since the military Feb. 1 coup.

"Voltalia is continuing to follow the situation very closely and to do everything possible to ensure the health, safety, and security of its 43 employees on-site, including 39 Myanmarese and its subcontractors during this period", it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)