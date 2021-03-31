Left Menu

New fund launched to support tamariki and rangatahi Māori

The fund is being disbursed by Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the South Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, in partnership with Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:54 IST
New fund launched to support tamariki and rangatahi Māori
The Minister was joined by Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu Chief Executive Helen Leahy and Sport NZ’s Chief Executive Raelene Castle at Te Pā o Rākaihautū in Ōtautahi, Christchurch to launch the fund. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson today helped launch a new fund to provide direct financial support for tamariki and rangatahi Māori throughout the South Island who is experiencing financial hardship and missing out on physical activity opportunities.

"Through Te Kīwai Fund, we can offer more opportunities for Māori to be involved in active recreation, sport and community activities – particularly for those who are missing out and who live in high deprivation areas," Willie Jackson says.

The fund is being disbursed by Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the South Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, in partnership with Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa. It will assist around 2,500 tamariki and rangatahi Māori through an investment of $850,000 over the next two years.

The Minister was joined by Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu Chief Executive Helen Leahy and Sport NZ's Chief Executive Raelene Castle at Te Pā o Rākaihautū in Ōtautahi, Christchurch to launch the fund.

Funding is available to help pay for new equipment, registration fees, shoes or uniforms, and other costs that could be a barrier to being physically active.

The partnership between Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa and Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu will help strengthen each organisation's understanding of Māori participation in play, active recreation and sport and how to reduce barriers for our tamariki and rangatahi Māori. As such, the fund will be based on Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu knowledge, experience and understanding of whānau needs and aspirations, Willie Jackson says.

The fund is a two-year pilot and will be evaluated by Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa and Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu to assess the viability of the initiative and whether it can be extended in future years. It will also help inform future policy on how to further reduce participation barriers for tamariki and rangatahi Māori.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in COVID-19

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.I think the schools...

One year on, Australian uniforms unveiled for Tokyo Olympics

The topical color was yellow on Wednesday. The plan is to convert that to gold.Olympic champion and rugby sevens player Charlotte Caslick was one of 10 Australian athletes who unveiled their Olympic team uniforms at a launch with the iconic...

Facebook to curb hate speech as Indian states go to polls

Facebook Inc said it was taking steps to combat hate speech and misinformation in India as the worlds biggest democracy started its months-long multi-phase elections in four big states. We recognize that there are certain types of content, ...

UK house price rise slows down in March, Nationwide says

British house prices growth slowed more than expected in March ahead of a previously planned end to a tax cut for buyers, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.House prices fell by a monthly 0.2, slowing the pace of their annual incr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021