Governance Group of eight experts appointed to lead work on new public media entity

The Governance Group members are Tracey Martin (Chair), Glen Scanlon, Michael Anderson, Sandra Kailahi, Bailey Mackey, William Earl John Quirk, and Dr Trisha Dunleavy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:37 IST
“This is a unique opportunity and the right time to make decisions about the whole public media system,” Kris Faafoi said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Governance Group of eight experts has been appointed to lead the next phase of work on a potential new public media entity, Minister for Broadcasting and Media Kris Faafoi announced today.

"The Governance Group will oversee the development of a business case to consider the viability of a new public media entity. The business case will look at how a potential new public media entity could meet the changing expectations of New Zealand audiences and support a strong, vibrant media sector," Kris Faafoi said.

"Public media makes an essential contribution to the overall media mix. Government is committed to ensuring public media is fit for the future and able to thrive and adapt amid the changing media landscape.

"Members of the Governance Group bring a wide range of expertise to their roles. They were chosen for their expertise in public broadcasting, private media, the Māori media sector, government policy, public engagement, change management and business case processes," Kris Faafoi said.

The Governance Group members are Tracey Martin (Chair), Glen Scanlon, Michael Anderson, Sandra Kailahi, Bailey Mackey, William Earl John Quirk, and Dr Trisha Dunleavy. The members will be appointed until Cabinet have considered the outcome of the Business Case.

The Governance Group will also lead work to gather input on a Charter for the potential new public media entity.

"They will seek feedback on what should be included in a Charter for the new entity so that it meets the needs and expectations of New Zealanders in the 21st century and beyond," Kris Faafoi said.

"A new public media entity would operate with a mixed funding model, drawing part of its revenue from commercial sources, and part from Government funding. It would provide content across a variety of platforms and have full editorial and operational independence from Government, enshrined in legislation. A new public media entity would operate in a way that complements and collaborates with private media.

"RNZ and TVNZ are high performing entities that have served New Zealanders well. They provide a strong basis on which to build for the future.

"Alongside work to assess the option of creating a new public media entity, Minister for Māori Development, Willie Jackson, is leading work to enhance support for the Māori media sector.

"This is a unique opportunity and the right time to make decisions about the whole public media system," Kris Faafoi said.

The business case for Strong Public Media is expected to be completed around the middle of the year.

Cabinet will be provided with advice on the option to create a new public media entity before the end of the year.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

