Telangana reports 684 new cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 684 new COVID-19 cases, 394 discharges, and three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana. The State Health Department in its bulletin on Wednesday said that the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 3,07,889 including 3,01,227 discharges and 1,697 deaths.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 4,965. The recovery rate of Telangana is 97.83 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent.

Out of the total cases, 79.1 per cent are asymptomatic while 20.9 per cent are symptomatic. As per the state health department, 1,873 people were in institutional or home quarantine

Among the districts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation contributed a maximum of 184 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 61 cases, Nizamabad 48 cases and Ranga Reddy registered 45 new cases. Telangana's recovery rate stands at 98.84 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.54 per cent. (ANI)

