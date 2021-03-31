Left Menu

Telangana reports 684 new cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 684 new COVID-19 cases, 394 discharges, and three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:51 IST
Telangana reports 684 new cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 684 new COVID-19 cases, 394 discharges, and three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana. The State Health Department in its bulletin on Wednesday said that the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 3,07,889 including 3,01,227 discharges and 1,697 deaths.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 4,965. The recovery rate of Telangana is 97.83 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent.

Out of the total cases, 79.1 per cent are asymptomatic while 20.9 per cent are symptomatic. As per the state health department, 1,873 people were in institutional or home quarantine

Among the districts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation contributed a maximum of 184 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 61 cases, Nizamabad 48 cases and Ranga Reddy registered 45 new cases. Telangana's recovery rate stands at 98.84 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.54 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tencent-backed Linklogis to raise $1.02 bln in HK IPO - sources

Tencent-backed Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc. will price its shares at HK17.58 each - slightly above the flagged mid-point - to raise up to 1.02 billion in its initial public offering IPO, according to two sources with direct knowledge...

Spain will use AstraZeneca vaccine for essential workers over 65

Spain has decided to extend AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccination to essential workers over 65 years old to protect a small group of people who have not yet retired, the health ministry said on Wednesday. A number of other European countries ha...

Free State to have water and electricity challenges resolved: David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza is confident that the people of Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State will soon have their water and electricity challenges resolved.Deputy President Mabuza made these remarks during an oversight visit to Phuthaditj...

Italy arrests navy captain as suspected spy for passing documents to Russian

Italian police said on Wednesday they had arrested an Italian navy captain and a Russian diplomat on suspicion of spying after the two were caught swapping documents for money at a clandestine meeting. The Italian, a captain of a frigate, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021