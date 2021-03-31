Parliament to launch Men’s Parliament Programme of Action

Parliament, in partnership with the South African National Aids Council (SANAC) and the Department of Social Development, will launch the Men's Parliament Programme of Action.

The launch will take place on Thursday.

The 2020 to 2022 Men's Parliament programme of Action, which will be held under the theme "Takuwani Riime - Institutionalising a Responsive Men's Movement", follows the two biennial national Men's Parliaments, held in 2018 and 2020.

The biennial national Men's Parliaments were held under the banner of the Takuwani Riime Men's Movement - a civil society movement led by men.

The movement seeks to address the role of men in combating the spread of HIV and Gender-Based Violence (GBV), amongst others.

The Men's Parliaments is aimed at assisting to develop and coordinate the Men Championing Change Programme in order to reach the targeted population of men's and boys' formations across the country.

This includes building strategic partnerships and alliance with different stakeholders and development agencies on issues including GBV, social cohesion, crime, substance abuse and men's health.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)