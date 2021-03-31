Massive fire raging at MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve since Monday

Fire fighting operations are still underway to douse a massive wildfire that has been raging in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for three days.

The fire, that broke on Monday, has spread across core and buffer areas of the tiger reserve (Tala, Magadhi, and Khitauli zones).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

