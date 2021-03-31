Massive fire raging at MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve since Monday
Fire fighting operations are still underway to douse a massive wildfire that has been raging in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for three days.ANI | Umariya (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:32 IST
Fire fighting operations are still underway to douse a massive wildfire that has been raging in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for three days.
The fire, that broke on Monday, has spread across core and buffer areas of the tiger reserve (Tala, Magadhi, and Khitauli zones).
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya
- Tala
- Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
- Tiger Reserve
- Magadhi
ALSO READ
Real Madrid without Hazard for game against Atalanta
Soccer-Real Madrid make light work of Atalanta to reach quarters
Cong block president shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur
Soccer-Real Madrid make light work of Atalanta to reach quarters
Soccer-Real Madrid make light work of Atalanta to reach quarters