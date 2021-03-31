Left Menu

Dubai's DEWA signs $410 million water desalination agreement with Utico

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:47 IST
Dubai's DEWA signs $410 million water desalination agreement with Utico
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority signed on Wednesday with United Arab Emirates-based company Utico a 35-year water purchase and shareholding agreement for a desalination plant, the Dubai government's media office said on its website.

The project, in Hassyan, south of Dubai, is expected to be completed by March 2024 at a cost 1.5 billion dirhams ($410 million), it said.

