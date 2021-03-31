Left Menu

UN: Shipwreck off Libya leaves 2 women, 3 children drowned

They were taken to detention centers in the North African country. At least 480 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya over the weekend, according to the IOM. Tuesday's deadly shipwreck was the latest along the Central Mediterranean migration route.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:48 IST
UN: Shipwreck off Libya leaves 2 women, 3 children drowned
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya's coast, drowning two women and three children, a UN official said on Wednesday. It was the latest shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Safa Msehli, the spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, said the maritime mishap took place late Tuesday. A fishing boat and Libya's coast guard managed to rescue some 77 migrants and returned them to shore, she said.

A total of 400 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya late Tuesday, Msehli said. They were taken to detention centers in the North African country.

At least 480 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya over the weekend, according to the IOM.

Tuesday's deadly shipwreck was the latest along the Central Mediterranean migration route. More than 55 migrants were reported dead last month off Libya.

Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route. Over the last several years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Europe either on their own or after being rescued at sea.

Thousands have drowned along the way. Others were intercepted and returned to Libya to be left at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers that lack adequate food and water, according to rights groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six-year-old girl found dead in UP village

The body of a six-year-old girl was found in an agricultural field in a village here on Wednesday, a day after she went missing from home, police said.The girls father alleged that she was killed by two people, identified as Pappu and Chotk...

RBI extends timeline to comply with directions on recurring online transactions

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday extended the timeline by six months to comply with its guidelines related to recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication AFA, but reprimanded players that the non-compliance ...

Israel president: ''Unconventional'' unions needed after vote

Israeli election officials Wednesday handed over the results of last weeks vote to President Reuven Rivlin, nudging forward the country elusive efforts to break political deadlock, form a government and avoid an unprecedented fifth consecut...

Pakistan to import sugar, cotton from India: Finance Minister Hammad Azhar

Pakistan will import sugar and cotton from India, newly appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar announced on Wednesday, lifting a nearly two-year old ban on their import from the neighbouring country.The Economic Coordination Committee ECC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021