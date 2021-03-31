Ronald Lamola to open SIU office in Northern Cape

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will today open a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) provincial office in the Northern Cape.

The opening will take place at Mittah Seperepere International Convention Centre in Kimberly at 10 am.

According to the department, the Northern Cape is the only province in South Africa without an SIU presence and is being serviced by the Free State, North West and Western Cape provincial offices.

The Northern Cape provincial office will form part of the new SIU strategy which places emphasis on the positive impact of the SIU work, improving turnaround time of investigations, reaching expected legal outcomes and ensuring the implementation of SIU outcomes and recommendations.

The SIU is an independent forensic and litigation agency established by the President in terms of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunal Act, Act 74 of 1996, to investigate serious malpractice, corruption, malfeasance and maladministration in relation to the administration of State institutions, State assets and public money as well as any conduct which may seriously harm the interest of the State and the public.

Suspected acts of fraud and corruption may be reported at siu@whistleblowing.co.za or 0800 037 774.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)