Left Menu

Cabinet approves Rs 10,900 cr Production Linked Incentive scheme for food processing industry

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) in order to support Indian brands of food products in the international markets with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:22 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 10,900 cr Production Linked Incentive scheme for food processing industry
Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressing a press conference on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) in order to support Indian brands of food products in the international markets with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crores. As per a release by the Cabinet, the Centre's scheme aims to increase employment opportunities of off-farm jobs and ensuring remunerative prices of farm produce and higher income to farmers.

"The union cabinet today approved Rs 10,900 crores as incentive/subsidy under PLI scheme for the food processing industry," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said while addressing a press conference here. Speaking on the scheme, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the decision has been taken to ensure remunerative prices to increase and build India brand in food processing, increasing employment potential and making it global and manufacturing champion.

The scheme will be implemented over a six-year period from 2021-22 to 2026-27 and will facilitate the expansion of processing capacity to generate processed food output of Rs 33,494 crores and generate employment for nearly 2.5 lakh persons by the year 2026-27. "The objectives of the scheme are to support food manufacturing entities with stipulated minimum sales and willing to make a minimum stipulated investment for expansion of processing capacity and Branding abroad to incentivise emergence of strong Indian brands," read the release.

Other aims include supporting the creation of global food manufacturing champions commensurate with India's natural resource endowment, the creation of global food manufacturing champions, and strengthen select Indian brands of food products for global visibility and wider acceptance in the international markets. The first component relates to incentivising manufacturing of four major food product segments viz. Ready to Cook/ Ready to Eat (RTC/ RTE) foods, Processed Fruits and Vegetables, Marine Products, Mozzarella Cheese.

Selected applicants will be required to undertake investment in plant and machinery in the first two years (in 2021-22 and 2022-23). The conditions of stipulated Minimum Sales and mandated investment will not be applicable for entities selected for making innovative/ organic products. The second component relates to support for branding and marketing abroad to incentivise the emergence of strong Indian brands. For promotion abroad, the scheme envisages grant to the applicant entities for in-store branding, shelf space renting and marketing.

The scheme will be implemented across the country through a Project Management Agency (PMA) which will be responsible for the appraisal of applications/ proposals, verification of eligibility for support, scrutiny of claims eligible for disbursement of incentive. The scheme is "fund-limited", meaning the cost shall be restricted to the approved amount. The maximum incentive payable to each beneficiary shall be fixed in advance at the time of approval of that beneficiary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling edges higher as Britain gets ready for April re-opening

Sterling edged higher against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as traders look past economic data in Britain and focused on a planned April re-opening of shops in England.Data showed that Britains economy grew faster than previously tho...

Six-year-old girl found dead in UP village

The body of a six-year-old girl was found in an agricultural field in a village here on Wednesday, a day after she went missing from home, police said.The girls father alleged that she was killed by two people, identified as Pappu and Chotk...

RBI extends timeline to comply with directions on recurring online transactions

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday extended the timeline by six months to comply with its guidelines related to recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication AFA, but reprimanded players that the non-compliance ...

Israel president: ''Unconventional'' unions needed after vote

Israeli election officials Wednesday handed over the results of last weeks vote to President Reuven Rivlin, nudging forward the country elusive efforts to break political deadlock, form a government and avoid an unprecedented fifth consecut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021