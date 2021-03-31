Left Menu

Kusile Unit 3 achieves commercial operation status

In a statement on Wednesday, Eskom said bringing the 800MW unit to commercial status means construction activity has come to an end on half the eMalahleni, Mpumalanga project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:30 IST
Kusile Unit 3 achieves commercial operation status
Kusile is the first power station in South Africa and Africa to use wet flue gas desulphurisation (WFGD) technology. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Eskom has announced that Unit 3 of the Kusile Power Station has achieved commercial operation status.

This brings to three the number of generation units that have achieved commercial status at the project, generating a maximum of 2 400MW to support the South African power grid.

In a statement on Wednesday, Eskom said bringing the 800MW unit to commercial status means construction activity has come to an end on half the eMalahleni, Mpumalanga project.

The achievement of this milestone follows two years of rigorous testing and optimisation since the unit was first synchronised into the national grid in April 2019.

This also milestone marks the contractual handover of the unit from the principal contractors under the Group Capital Build project unit to the Generation division.

"Bringing this unit to commercial operation is a major milestone for Eskom and the employees involved in the project, who are working hard to ensure Eskom fulfils its promise of bringing stability to the power system," said Bheki Nxumalo, Eskom's Group Executive for Capital Projects.

The construction, testing and optimisation activities on the remaining three units, some of which are currently providing intermittent power to support the grid, are progressing well.

Commercial Operation status is conferred on generation units that have met the requirements for full technical, statutory, safety and legal compliance.

Eskom said it is proud of its team at Kusile who have delivered this third unit with "extreme dedication, and working under challenging conditions during periods of loadshedding and the COVID-19 restrictions".

It said the team has worked hard for long hours together with execution partners to ensure that testing activities are done thoroughly and successfully.

Kusile is the first power station in South Africa and Africa to use wet flue gas desulphurisation (WFGD) technology.

WFGD is the current state-of-the-art technology used to remove oxides of sulphur from the exhaust flue gas in power plants that burn coal or oil.

"Eskom is fitting WFGD to the Kusile plant as an atmospheric emission abatement technology, in line with current international practise, to ensure compliance with air quality standards and its commitments to some of the founders of the project," said the state utility.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling edges higher as Britain gets ready for April re-opening

Sterling edged higher against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as traders look past economic data in Britain and focused on a planned April re-opening of shops in England.Data showed that Britains economy grew faster than previously tho...

Six-year-old girl found dead in UP village

The body of a six-year-old girl was found in an agricultural field in a village here on Wednesday, a day after she went missing from home, police said.The girls father alleged that she was killed by two people, identified as Pappu and Chotk...

RBI extends timeline to comply with directions on recurring online transactions

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday extended the timeline by six months to comply with its guidelines related to recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication AFA, but reprimanded players that the non-compliance ...

Israel president: ''Unconventional'' unions needed after vote

Israeli election officials Wednesday handed over the results of last weeks vote to President Reuven Rivlin, nudging forward the country elusive efforts to break political deadlock, form a government and avoid an unprecedented fifth consecut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021