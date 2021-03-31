Left Menu

Complainant seeks Lt Governor sanction to prosecute Kamal Haasan

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:30 IST
MNM Chief Kamal Haasan. Image Credit: ANI

A letter has been written to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking prosecution sanction under section 196 (1)(a) Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) against Kamal Haasan in a Criminal complaint matter for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus by associating terrorism with Hindu religion. The matter is scheduled for hearing on June 4, before Patiala House Court of Delhi.

A criminal complaint was filed against actor-turned-politician Kamal Hasan for hurting religious sentiments while addressing a crowd from a minority community in Tamil Nadu on May 12, 2019. The complainant Vishnu Gupta who claims to be a founding member of Hindu Sena said that Kamal Haasan President of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party had with his statement hurt the religious sentiments and promoting enmity between Hindu and Muslims.

The complainant sought summoning of the accused for allegedly outraging religious feelings and promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion. The letter stated that the case is at the stage of Pre Summoning evidence and as per the mandate of section 196 (1) CrPC sanction of the state is required to prosecute a person. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

