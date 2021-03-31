Left Menu

Imam attacked in Karnataka mosque, assailants caught on CCTV

An Imam of mosque was attacked at a mosque on Tuesday night in the Firangipete area of Karnataka's Mangalore, police said.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An Imam of mosque was attacked at a mosque on Tuesday night in the Firangipete area of Karnataka's Mangalore, police said. According to the Mangaluru Police, three people attacked the Imam, Mushtaq while he was sleeping inside the mosque on Tuesday night, however, the cause of the attack is being ascertained.

"An imam was attacked in a mosque last night in the Farangipete area. Three assailants caught on CCTV camera; investigation underway," said Mangaluru Police. The Imam has been admitted to the hospital for medical assistance, the police informed.

Police said further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

