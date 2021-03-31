Left Menu

Saudi Aramco private investment plan voluntary, not state-imposed, says CEO

The initiative aims to mobilize investment by the private sector of the world's biggest oil exporter to help wean the economy off a reliance on crude, which still accounts for more than half the state's income. "This is a voluntary program. It's on the private sector to bring these projects, to ask for incentives," Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser told Reuters in an interview about Shareek.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:39 IST
Saudi Aramco private investment plan voluntary, not state-imposed, says CEO
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday the government had no plans to impose private partnerships on the oil giant after it launched a programme to support private investment in the kingdom as part of Saudi Arabia's diversification push.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday state-controlled Aramco and petrochemical firm SABIC would lead investments of 5 trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) by the local private sector by 2030 under a programme called Shareek (Partner). The initiative aims to mobilise investment by the private sector of the world's biggest oil exporter to help wean the economy off a reliance on crude, which still accounts for more than half the state's income.

"This is a voluntary programme. It's on the private sector to bring these projects, to ask for incentives," Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser told Reuters in an interview about Shareek. He promised Aramco's shareholders, who include a small minority of private investors since the company was listed, that the firm would set prudent capital allocation and cost criteria.

Nasser said it was too early to say how the new programme would affect Aramco's dividend and investment plans, adding that the government was not asking Aramco to be part of specific projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. A gift of chocolate from Queen Victoria, intact after 121 yearsA 121-year-old chocolate bar, from a batch commissioned by Queen Victoria for British troops fighting in South Africa, has bee...

India records 0.2 pc current account deficit in December qtr

Indias current account deficit narrowed to USD 1.7 billion or 0.2 per cent of the GDP in the December quarter as against USD 2.6 billion or 0.4 per cent of GDP in the year-ago period, according to Reserve Bank data released on Wednesday.In ...

Discount brokerages lag bank-led ones in revenue market share: Report

Despite grabbing significant market shares, discount broking houses lag the bank-led brokers in terms of revenue market share and also face lower average revenue per user, Crisil Ratings said on Wednesday.The market share of discount broker...

Pakistan lifts ban cotton, sugar import from arch-rival India as prices rise

Pakistan lifted a nearly two-year ban sugar and cotton imports from arch-rival India on Wednesday, the finance minister said, a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.Pakistans Economic Coordination C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021