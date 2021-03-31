SGPC urges UN to declare 2021 as int’l human rights year

The SGPC has asked the centre to repeal the recent farm laws, in a set of resolutions that also urges the UN to declare 2021, the 400th birth anniversary year of Guru Tegh Bahadur, as the "International Human Rights Year".

"The agriculture could not be ignored in the country as farmers feed the country and the world by producing food grains after great difficulties. The black laws passed by the Centre are going to ruin the farmers, so they should be withdrawn immediately,'' the SGPC said in a resolution on Tuesday.

The SGPC urged the United Nations to declare the year 2021 as the "International Human Rights Year" in another resolution, passed over a month ahead of the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.

The resolutions were moved by Bibi Jagir Kaur, chief of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an apex gurdwara body, and were passed by its members. In its resolution on the celebration of the Guru Tegh Bahadur's birth anniversary, the SGPC also asked the Centre to establish a unique monument of the ninth Guru on the lines of 'Virasat-e-Khalsa' at Sri Anandpur Sahib, dedicating it to his 400th birth anniversary.

The resolution also demanded large scale development of all historic sites related to Guru Tegh Bahadur, including his birthplace Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal in Amritsar and Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, the shrine built in Delhi to commemorate his martyrdom.

The day of martyrdom of the ninth Guru should be celebrated as 'Religious Tolerance Day' and the Centre should make the holy 'baani' (Gurbani writings) of the ninth Guru available in libraries all over the world by translating them into major languages of the world, the resolution said. All these works should be done under the supervision of the SGPC, it added. The resolution also asked the Centre and the state governments to declare the SGPC as the nodal body for the fourth birth centenary celebrations of the ninth Guru, to be held at home and abroad. Apart from this, the road from Agra, the place of the arrest of the ninth Guru, to his martyrdom site at Delhi, should be declared as 'Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Marg' and from Delhi to Sri Anandpur Sahib as 'Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Sis Marg', as his holy 'Sis' (head) was carried on this route after the martyrdom, the resolution said.

A resolution was also passed for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

The resolution on the farm laws also condemned the death of a youth Navreet Singh during the farmer tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 and demanding an impartial inquiry into the matter.

The resolution also demanded immediate release of youths and farmers apprehended during the tractor rally and withdrawal of criminal cases lodged against them.

