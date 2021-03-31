Left Menu

Philippines demands China remove vessels at 6 islands, reefs

PTI | Manila | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:44 IST
Philippines demands China remove vessels at 6 islands, reefs
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Philippine government said Wednesday that more than 250 Chinese vessels it believes are operated by militia have been spotted near six Manila-claimed islands and reefs in the disputed South China Sea and demanded that China immediately remove them.

The gathering of the Chinese-flagged vessels, along with four Chinese navy ships at a Chinese-occupied manmade island base, "is hazardous to navigation and safety of life at sea'' and may damage coral reefs and threaten the Philippines' sovereign rights, a government body overseeing the disputed waters said.

China has ignored a Philippine government diplomatic protest and a call more than a week ago by Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana for about 200 Chinese vessels to leave Whitsun Reef, stating that the maritime territory belongs to it and the Chinese vessels were sheltering from rough seas.

After carrying out aerial and maritime patrol missions, Philippine officials said 44 Chinese "maritime militia" vessels were still moored Monday at Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls, Julian Felipe. More than 200 other vessels from the Chinese flotilla have apparently dispersed to five other areas in the Spratly group of islands, including three Chinese-occupied artificial islands, they said.

At least four Chinese navy ships were at the Chinese-occupied Mischief Reef, the Philippine officials said. China took control of the reef in 1995, drawing strong protests from the Philippines and other claimant states.

About 45 Chinese vessels were in the vicinity of the Philippine-occupied island of Thitu, which Manila calls Pagasa, the officials said.

"The Philippines calls on China to immediately withdraw these vessels flying its flag," the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement. "Neither the Philippines nor the international community will ever accept China's assertion of its so-called 'indisputable integrated sovereignty' over almost all of the South China Sea." The interagency body led by President Rodrigo Duterte's national security adviser released surveillance photos of the Chinese flotilla in the disputed areas, which the Philippine government says are in its internationally recognized exclusive economic zone, or EEZ, where it has exclusive rights to fish and harness potential undersea gas and oil deposits and other resources.

"Their swarming ... poses a threat to the peaceful exercise of sovereign rights of the Philippines in its EEZ," the task force said.

The Philippines regards the Spratlys, where it occupies nine islands and islets, as part of its western province of Palawan. But the resource-rich chain of islands, islets, and atolls is also claimed by China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei. China has turned seven disputed reefs into missile-protected island bases, ratcheting up tensions in recent years.

The United States has expressed support to the Philippines, its longtime treaty ally, and accused China of using "maritime militia to intimidate, provoke and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region." Beijing denied the vessels were part of a maritime militia.

Duterte has nurtured friendly ties with Beijing since taking office in 2016 and has been criticized for not immediately demand Chinese compliance with an international arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing's historic claims to virtually the entire South China Sea. China has refused to recognize the 2016 ruling, which is called "a sham", and continues to defy it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. A gift of chocolate from Queen Victoria, intact after 121 yearsA 121-year-old chocolate bar, from a batch commissioned by Queen Victoria for British troops fighting in South Africa, has bee...

India records 0.2 pc current account deficit in December qtr

Indias current account deficit narrowed to USD 1.7 billion or 0.2 per cent of the GDP in the December quarter as against USD 2.6 billion or 0.4 per cent of GDP in the year-ago period, according to Reserve Bank data released on Wednesday.In ...

Discount brokerages lag bank-led ones in revenue market share: Report

Despite grabbing significant market shares, discount broking houses lag the bank-led brokers in terms of revenue market share and also face lower average revenue per user, Crisil Ratings said on Wednesday.The market share of discount broker...

Pakistan lifts ban cotton, sugar import from arch-rival India as prices rise

Pakistan lifted a nearly two-year ban sugar and cotton imports from arch-rival India on Wednesday, the finance minister said, a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.Pakistans Economic Coordination C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021