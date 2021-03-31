Core sectors output contracts by 4.6 pc in Feb

The output of eight infrastructure sectors contracted by 4.6 percent in February with all the core segments, including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertilizers witnessing a decline, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity -- stood at 6.4 percent in February 2019.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity production recorded negative growth of 4.4 percent, 3.2 percent, 1 percent, 10.9 percent, 3.7 percent, 1.8 percent, 5.5 percent, and 0.2 percent, respectively in February, the data showed.

According to Commerce and Industry Ministry data, during April-February 2020-21, the eight sectors' growth declined by 8.3 percent as compared to (+) 1.3 percent in the same period of the previous fiscal.

