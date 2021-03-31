Left Menu

Poland expects gas demand to rise 60% as it reduces coal

Piotr Naimski, the government official responsible for energy infrastructure, told Reuters: "A surge in gas demand can be expected between 2024 and 2030, when new gas-fired power plants will be put into operation.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:39 IST
Poland expects gas demand to rise 60% as it reduces coal

Poland's demand for gas will jump by 60% over the next 10-13 years from around 20 billion cubic metres annually, gas grid operator Gaz-System said, as the coal-reliant country sees gas as a transition fuel before switching to nuclear and renewables.

"In the next 10-13 years, we will see an increase in gas demand in Poland by around 60%," Gaz-System said in a statement. Piotr Naimski, the government official responsible for energy infrastructure, told Reuters: "A surge in gas demand can be expected between 2024 and 2030, when new gas-fired power plants will be put into operation. This will initially be a strong growth, and then, in the years following 2030, demand will remain at a stable level."

Poland is developing new gas infrastructure projects to be able to survive without deliveries from Russia's Gazprom after 2022, when its supply deal expires. It is expanding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Swinoujscie to 7.5 bcm, building a 10 bcm gas link with Norway and plans a floating storage regasification unit in Gdansk with a capacity ranging from 4.5-12.0 bcm or more, Naimski said.

"We will be able to flexibly approach the volume of deliveries ... we can define gas as a transition fuel, but this transition period will be several dozen years," Naimski added. Poland assumes that by 2040 gas will account for 30% of power production, wind for 30%, solar 5% and nuclear 16%. Warsaw plans to have its first nuclear power plant ready in 2033.

"We do not want to allow systemic dependence on energy imports. For this we need gas, because gas power plants can be built faster than the schedule for building a nuclear power plant," Naimski said. Poland, Bulgaria and seven other countries have stepped up their push to ensure natural gas is classed as a sustainable investment under EU finance rules, warning Brussels its latest proposal falls short, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns sour

Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30 in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the companys valuation in a blow to Britains ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The...

Rajasthan sees 5 more deaths due to COVID, 906 new cases

Five coronavirus-related fatalities and 906 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 2,818 and the infection tally to 3,33,149, according to an official report.Three new deaths were registered in Udaipu...

Ravi Shastri calls on Maharashtra and Goa Governor

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday called on Maharashtra and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here.Shastri is back in the city after guiding India to a series sweep over England. The Head Coach of the Indian Cricket ...

Fake call centre duping US citizens busted in Delhi; 16 arrested

The Delhi Police busted a fake call centre in west Delhis Kirti Nagar and arrested 16 people who were allegedly engaged in duping US citizens by pretending to be tech supporters of e-commerce giant Amazon, officials said on Wednesday.The ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021