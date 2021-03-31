Left Menu

FACTBOX-What's in Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan?

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:20 IST
FACTBOX-What's in Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan?

The infrastructure plan U.S. President Joe Biden will roll out in Pittsburgh on Wednesday includes $2.3 trillion in investments aimed at everything from fixing 10,000 bridges to tearing lead pipes out of millions of homes in the United States.

Here are some highlights. $650 BILLION FOR ROADS, RAIL, TRANSPORT

The plan would modernize 20,000 miles of highways and roads, the top 10 "economically significant bridges" and 10,000 other bridges. It includes $20 billion for road safety programs to reduce fatalities for cyclists and pedestrians, and $20 billion to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway projects.

It would double federal funding for public transit with a $85 billion investment and invest $80 billion in Amtrak. The plan includes $25 billion for airports, $17 billion for inland waterways, coastal ports and ferries, and investments in cleaning port air pollution.

There's another $25 billion for "ambitious" transportation projects "too large for current funding programs." And, in a boost to electronic vehicle makers, a $174 billion investment to "win the EV market" by spurring domestic supply chains and giving consumers rebates to buy them.

$650 BILLION FOR 'HOME INFRASTRUCTURE' These funds would go to broadband, clean water, the electric grid, and high-quality housing.

Among other things, it would replace 100% of the water-bearing lead pipes and service lines across the country, which the White House says serve as many as 10 million families. It also proposes broadband access for some 35% of rural Americans who don't have the service, building or retrofitting two million housing units, and veterans hospitals.

There's $100 billion to "upgrade and build new public schools, through $50 billion in direct grants and an additional $50 billion leveraged through bonds." The proposal includes capping and sealing oil and gas wells and abandoned mines, the which the White House says will create "hundreds of thousands" of jobs in area where oil and mining employment has dried up.

$400 BILLION FOR THE 'CARE ECONOMY' One in six essential care workers live in poverty, the White House said.

The plan will fund home or community-based care for hundreds of thousands of senior citizens and people with disabilities, creating "well-paying caregiving jobs with benefits." $580 BILLION FOR MANUFACTURING, TRAINING, RESEARCH

The figure includes a $50 billion investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, $180 billion in research and development with a focus on clean energy, and unspecified amounts as incentives for companies to create new jobs in coal communities and grow the U.S. supply chain. RAISE CORPORATE TAXES TO FOOT THE BILL

The plan would make multiple changes to U.S. tax rules, to put the cost of the plan entirely on companies. These include raising the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from the 21% levy set by the Trump administration's 2017 tax bill, eliminating all fossil fuel industry subsidies and loopholes, and establishing a minimum tax on income companies use to report profits to investors.

The reforms will add 0.5% to U.S. GDP per year in corporate revenue, which the White House says will fully pay for investments within the next 15 years, and reduce the government deficit after that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns sour

Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30 in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the companys valuation in a blow to Britains ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The...

Rajasthan sees 5 more deaths due to COVID, 906 new cases

Five coronavirus-related fatalities and 906 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 2,818 and the infection tally to 3,33,149, according to an official report.Three new deaths were registered in Udaipu...

Ravi Shastri calls on Maharashtra and Goa Governor

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday called on Maharashtra and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here.Shastri is back in the city after guiding India to a series sweep over England. The Head Coach of the Indian Cricket ...

Fake call centre duping US citizens busted in Delhi; 16 arrested

The Delhi Police busted a fake call centre in west Delhis Kirti Nagar and arrested 16 people who were allegedly engaged in duping US citizens by pretending to be tech supporters of e-commerce giant Amazon, officials said on Wednesday.The ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021