Govt gazettes amended COVID-19 Alert Level 1 regulations

The amended regulations include that every person is obliged to observe curfew time from midnight until 4 am daily unless a person has a permit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:51 IST
Govt gazettes amended COVID-19 Alert Level 1 regulations
Dlamini -Zuma also called on citizens to remain cautious, vigilant and safe. “We wish every person a blessed Easter.” Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Government has gazetted amendments to directions relating to COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

Communities, industries, businesses and entities, both private and in the public sector, must operate within the Alert Level 1 regulations as amended and gazetted.

"It is important to note that even as the country remains at Alert level 1 during the Easter period, the government urges everyone to be extremely cautious and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from possible COVID-19 infections.

"Government further implores people to observe and adhere to all the non-pharmaceutical interventions in an effort to mitigate against the possibility of a resurgence," Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, said on Wednesday.

Attendance of funerals is limited to 100 persons. All people attending gatherings including faith-based ones should endeavour to limit exposure to COVID-19 by adhering to all protocols and regulations. These gatherings are restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Congregants are urged not to gather outside their usual places of worship, and people must go home and not sleepover after services.

Other gatherings will also be restricted to a maximum number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

"Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used," Dlamini-Zuma said.

The Minister emphasised that even though provisions have been made for gatherings, South Africans are urged to avoid them if possible, and this includes the elderly and those with co-morbidities.

The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited for the Easter period, Friday to Monday.

Dlamini -Zuma also called on citizens to remain cautious, vigilant and safe. "We wish every person a blessed Easter."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

