Left Menu

J-K govt shifting base to Srinagar as part of 'darbar move'

All the offices will reopen in Srinagar on May 10, an official spokesperson said.Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the move here, said there would be a substantial reduction in the transportation of records during the exercise.The government has taken concrete steps to switch to paperless offices by rolling out e-office in the moving departments.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:10 IST
J-K govt shifting base to Srinagar as part of 'darbar move'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir government is shifting base to summer capital Srinagar as part of the biannual 'darbar move', and the civil secretariat, other move offices and the Raj Bhavan will start functioning there from May 10, officials said on Wednesday.

The practice of 'darbar move' -- under which the administration functions in Jammu during six months of winter and in Srinagar during summer -- was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

''The move offices observing five-day week and six-day week will close in winter capital Jammu on April 30 and May 1 respectively. All the offices will reopen in Srinagar on May 10,'' an official spokesperson said.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the move here, said there would be a substantial reduction in the transportation of records during the exercise.

''The government has taken concrete steps to switch to paperless offices by rolling out e-office in the moving departments. As such, most of the official record has been uploaded to the e-office, and training of employees has begun,'' he said.

He said the switch to online mode would help avoid wear and tear as well as any loss of official record during the bi-annual transit, besides saving the associated transportation costs.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements being made to transport employees and limited records on May 1 and 2 and May 8 and 9.

''The security/escort plan, availability of trucks and buses, recovery vans, mobile workshops, health facilities, and ambulances along the highway were discussed threadbare,'' the spokesman said.

The chief secretary directed the Traffic department to ensure a hassle-free movement of the convoy from Jammu to Srinagar.

The spokesperson said a mini-secretariat would be kept functional in Jammu during the summer season for safekeeping of official records, and accordingly, the Estates department was directed to ensure availability of adequate accommodation and facilities at the Civil Secretariat here, Jammu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pressure for hedge fund scrutiny builds as Yellen leads her first U.S. financial stability meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing pressure from Democrats to revive tougher scrutiny of hedge funds and other large pools of capital as she heads her first meeting of the premier grouping of U.S. financial regulators on Wednesd...

'6-mth relaxation on RBI's recurring e-transaction norms to help payments industry make framework'

The six-month extension to comply with RBIs guidelines on recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication AFA will help the payments industry implement the necessary framework and avoid customer inconvenience and defa...

Data breach allegations: RBI orders forensic audit of Mobikwik systems

The Reserve Bank has asked troubled digital wallet firm Mobikwik, which is facing data breach allegations, to get a forensic audit done without any delay.Though the Gurugram-based firm has been claiming that its systems are secure and that ...

Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns sour

Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30 in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the companys valuation in a blow to Britains ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021