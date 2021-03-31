Left Menu

11 officials suspended for negligence leading to blast in its Phulpur plant

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:14 IST
The IFFCO management on Wednesday suspended its 11 officials for their alleged negligence leading to a blast in the PSU’s Phulpur plant early this month in which two persons were killed and 14 others injured.

IFFCO Phulpur plant’s spokesperson Sanjay Mishra said the charge of the plant’s management has been handed over to the PSU’s General Manager Sanjay Kudeshia.

The officials were suspended after being found negligent in carrying out their duties, he added The suspended officials include plant’s Executive Director Masood Ahmed, Joint General Manager (Utility) T Rama Krishna, Chief Manager (Electricity) Arun Kumar, Chief Operator (Electricity) Sushil Kumar Mishra, Chief Manager (Fire Protection) A K Singh and Senior Manager (Urea) R R Vishwakarma.

The other suspended officers included Manager (Mechanical) S B Bharti and Deputy Manager (Urea) Kashi Singh Yadav, besides two other officials Y S Yadav and Bhuvan Chandra, the spokesperson said.

One person had died on the spot due to the explosion in a boiler of the IFFCO Phulpur's plant on March 23 while 14 people were injured in this incident. One of the injured persons had later died while undergoing treatment.

The IFFCO's managing director ordered an inquiry into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

