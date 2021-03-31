Left Menu

PFC, REC reduce lending rates by up to 2 percentage points from Apr 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:24 IST
PFC, REC reduce lending rates by up to 2 percentage points from Apr 1
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

State-owned non-banking financial firms Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC will reduce lending rates by up to two percentage points from April 1, 2021.

''PFC and REC as group companies have been aligning operations to realise synergies. As part of such effort, PFC and REC have now decided together to reduce lending rates up to two percentage points,'' PFC said in a statement.

The new lending rates will be effective from April 1, 2021.

This initiative was undertaken to offer competitive rates, in line with the rates being offered by peers in the market, it said.

This will also help PFC and REC continue their business growth going forward in addition to maintaining reasonable spreads, it added.

The reduction in lending rates will help both PFC and REC offer lower rates to power utilities, which will reduce their borrowing costs, thereby reducing their interest payments and benefitting the end consumers in terms of lower tariff, it said.

PFC and REC, under the power ministry, are the prime financiers in the Indian power sector having a significant market share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pressure for hedge fund scrutiny builds as Yellen leads her first U.S. financial stability meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing pressure from Democrats to revive tougher scrutiny of hedge funds and other large pools of capital as she heads her first meeting of the premier grouping of U.S. financial regulators on Wednesd...

'6-mth relaxation on RBI's recurring e-transaction norms to help payments industry make framework'

The six-month extension to comply with RBIs guidelines on recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication AFA will help the payments industry implement the necessary framework and avoid customer inconvenience and defa...

Data breach allegations: RBI orders forensic audit of Mobikwik systems

The Reserve Bank has asked troubled digital wallet firm Mobikwik, which is facing data breach allegations, to get a forensic audit done without any delay.Though the Gurugram-based firm has been claiming that its systems are secure and that ...

Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns sour

Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30 in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the companys valuation in a blow to Britains ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021