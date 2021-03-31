Left Menu

Merkel ally demands temporary halt to Nord Stream 2 - magazine

Germany's coordinator for transatlantic relations called on Wednesday for a moratorium on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, breaking ranks with many in Chancellor Angela Merkel's government. The United States is opposed to the project, saying it increases Europe's reliance on Russian energy and U.S. President Joe Biden is dangling the threat of sanctions.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:25 IST
Merkel ally demands temporary halt to Nord Stream 2 - magazine
File Photo

Germany's coordinator for transatlantic relations called on Wednesday for a moratorium on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, breaking ranks with many in Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

The United States is opposed to the project, saying it increases Europe's reliance on Russian energy and U.S. President Joe Biden is dangling the threat of sanctions. "The project is a serious obstacle for a new start in transatlantic relations," coordinator Peter Beyer, a member of Merkel's conservatives, told WirtschaftsWoche.

"The Americans expect us not only to change our rhetoric, but also to let actions speak. I therefore plead for a construction moratorium on Nord Stream 2," he said. Berlin had hoped U.S. President Joe Biden's administration might take a softer stance than the previous one, not least because the pipeline is nearly complete.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Germany that sanctions against Nord Stream 2 were a real possibility. Russia and Germany argue that Nord Stream 2, a $11 billion venture led by Russian state energy company Gazprom, is mainly a commercial project.

"Mr Beyer's comment speaks for itself," a German Foreign Office official said in connection with the remarks. "The government's position on Nord Stream 2 is unchanged."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out a general lockdown while acknowledging the country was going through a third wave of the pandemic.Pakistan reported 4,757 new infections and 78 deaths on March 30, with two thirds o...

Pressure for hedge fund scrutiny builds as Yellen leads her first U.S. financial stability meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing pressure from Democrats to revive tougher scrutiny of hedge funds and other large pools of capital as she heads her first meeting of the premier grouping of U.S. financial regulators on Wednesd...

'6-mth relaxation on RBI's recurring e-transaction norms to help payments industry make framework'

The six-month extension to comply with RBIs guidelines on recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication AFA will help the payments industry implement the necessary framework and avoid customer inconvenience and defa...

Data breach allegations: RBI orders forensic audit of Mobikwik systems

The Reserve Bank has asked troubled digital wallet firm Mobikwik, which is facing data breach allegations, to get a forensic audit done without any delay.Though the Gurugram-based firm has been claiming that its systems are secure and that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021