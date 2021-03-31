Left Menu

"Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the company as a British success story. Shares in food delivery service Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30%, slicing more than 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) off the company's valuation in a blow to Britain's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:28 IST
"Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the company as a British success story.

Shares in food delivery service Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30%, slicing more than 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) off the company's valuation in a blow to Britain's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest on the London market in a decade, had earlier been hailed by Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more initial public offerings (IPO) by technology companies.

Sunak was on Wednesday asked by ITV political editor Robert Peston if he now felt embarrassed. He said: "Gosh, no... share prices go up, share prices go down. We should celebrate success in this country." "You talk about Deliveroo, I think I remember Facebook when it first IPO'd - I think the share price halved over the next few months, and then obviously we all know what happened after that."

Some of Britain's biggest investment companies shunned Deliveroo's listing, citing concerns about gig-economy working conditions and the share structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out a general lockdown while acknowledging the country was going through a third wave of the pandemic.Pakistan reported 4,757 new infections and 78 deaths on March 30, with two thirds o...

Pressure for hedge fund scrutiny builds as Yellen leads her first U.S. financial stability meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing pressure from Democrats to revive tougher scrutiny of hedge funds and other large pools of capital as she heads her first meeting of the premier grouping of U.S. financial regulators on Wednesd...

'6-mth relaxation on RBI's recurring e-transaction norms to help payments industry make framework'

The six-month extension to comply with RBIs guidelines on recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication AFA will help the payments industry implement the necessary framework and avoid customer inconvenience and defa...

Data breach allegations: RBI orders forensic audit of Mobikwik systems

The Reserve Bank has asked troubled digital wallet firm Mobikwik, which is facing data breach allegations, to get a forensic audit done without any delay.Though the Gurugram-based firm has been claiming that its systems are secure and that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021