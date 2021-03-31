Left Menu

DTC inks agreement with IGL for the supply of CNG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:46 IST
DTC inks agreement with IGL for the supply of CNG

The Delhi Transport Corporation on Wednesday signed an agreement with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for supply of CNG to DTC buses and also to private vehicles in the national capital, government officials said.

The agreement signed by Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Managing Director of DTC, and A K Jana, Managing Director of IGL, in presence of Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot shall be operational for 10 years, they said.

Gahlot said IGL will continue to provide CNG for DTC buses and other vehicles in the same professional manner as it used to do earlier, and the relationship of DTC with IGL shall mature further with the execution of the agreement.

According to a government statement, under the agreement, the discount being provided by IGL to DTC on bulk purchase of CNG for its buses has been enhanced to 6.5 per cent, and this would save the corporation around Rs 9.6 crore per annum.

''Further, an increase of rates of land usage fees w.r.t hybrid CNG facilities, meant for supply of green CNG fuel to private vehicles in Delhi, shall earn revenue of Rs 2 crore per annum,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out a general lockdown while acknowledging the country was going through a third wave of the pandemic.Pakistan reported 4,757 new infections and 78 deaths on March 30, with two thirds o...

Pressure for hedge fund scrutiny builds as Yellen leads her first U.S. financial stability meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing pressure from Democrats to revive tougher scrutiny of hedge funds and other large pools of capital as she heads her first meeting of the premier grouping of U.S. financial regulators on Wednesd...

'6-mth relaxation on RBI's recurring e-transaction norms to help payments industry make framework'

The six-month extension to comply with RBIs guidelines on recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication AFA will help the payments industry implement the necessary framework and avoid customer inconvenience and defa...

Data breach allegations: RBI orders forensic audit of Mobikwik systems

The Reserve Bank has asked troubled digital wallet firm Mobikwik, which is facing data breach allegations, to get a forensic audit done without any delay.Though the Gurugram-based firm has been claiming that its systems are secure and that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021