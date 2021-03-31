Left Menu

Tonsured hair seized at Myanmar border, Tirumala temple denies connection

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday denied any link to the human hair seized by the Assam Rifles on the Mizoram-Myanmar border and said cases are filed under false propaganda against TTD.

ANI | Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:37 IST
Tonsured hair seized at Myanmar border, Tirumala temple denies connection
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday denied any link to the human hair seized by the Assam Rifles on the Mizoram-Myanmar border and said cases are filed under false propaganda against TTD. Taking strong exception to the reports that appeared in a section of media that Rs. 18.17 lakh worth of human hair seized by the military belonged to the TTD, the TTD Additional Executive Officer, Dharma Reddy held a press meet over illegal transport of hair at the Myanmar border.

"Some people are spreading false propaganda in social media regarding the hair collected at the temple are sold. Hindus all over the world consider Tirumala as the spiritual capital of Hindus. It is not correct to make unnecessary false publicity on TTD," Reddy said. Customs officers seized human hair at the Myanmar border, however, the TTD name is not mentioned in that list.

"The customs officials announced that they have seized Rs 18.17 lakh worth of unprocessed hair. But TTD will not sell unprocessed hair at all. The hair offered by devotees will be shifted from Tirumala to Tirupati amid tight security. There is no chance of taking even a single strand of hair outside. But some media channels are blaming TTD employees to gain cheap publicity," said Reddy. "TTD employees are pained by such malicious propaganda," he added.

All human hair collected at the temple is sold on the e-auction platform quarterly to the eligible bidders after deducting the prescribed GST and that is a routine process. Once the auction process is completed, the TTD has no role in the stocks disposed thereof. There are many temples in the country that sell human hair, the TTD clarified. The tradition of donating hair in Tirupati Balaji is quite old. According to Hindu belief, donations are done so that Lord Venkateswara can repay the loan taken from Kubera.

The hair collected in Tirumala is cleaned and dried at controlled temperatures and stored in categorised bins at a TTD warehouse in Tirupati. It is broadly divided into six grades depending on the length and texture and then sold on the e-auction platform quarterly to the eligible bidders after deducting the prescribed GST. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 227 deaths in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the states health department on Wednesday. The total cases reached 28,12,980 including 24,00,727 recoveries and the death t...

Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn't wed before Windsor service

The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couples claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.During an interview with ...

Suspected Islamists kill 23 civilians in eastern Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 31 Reuters - S uspected Islamist militants killed at least 23 civilians in an overnight raid on a village near Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the provincial governors office said on W...

Axis Bank to sell UK subsidiary

Private sector Axis Bank on Wednesday said it is selling its UK subsidiary.The bank has entered into a share purchase agreement, on March 31, for sale of 100 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Axis Bank UK Ltd, to OpenPayd Holdings Ltd, acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021