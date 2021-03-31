One person killed as snow slide hits Beacon vehicle near Zojilla on Srinagar-Leh highway
One person was killed after a snow slide hit a Beacon vehicle near Zojilla on Srinagar-Leh highway on Wednesday.
One person was killed after a snow slide hit a Beacon vehicle near Zojilla on Srinagar-Leh highway on Wednesday.
According to the Disaster Management Jammu and Kashmir, the deceased identified as Ghulam Rasool Bhat was working as a driver with Project Beacon.
The police reached the spot and are investigating the incident further. (ANI)
