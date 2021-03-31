Left Menu

Baripada in Odisha records temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius

Sixteen places in Odisha recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday with Baripada in Mayurbhanj district recording the highest temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:46 IST
Baripada in Odisha records temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sixteen places in Odisha recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday with Baripada in Mayurbhanj district recording the highest temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius. According to Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, heatwave conditions may continue to prevail for two days at few places in the districts of north interior Odisha and at one or two places in the districts of north coastal Odisha and South interior Odisha.

The 16 places that witnessed temperature above 40 Degree Celsius in Odisha today include Talcher 42.7°C, Boudh 42.5°C, Jharsuguda and Bolangir 42.2°C, Titlagarh 42.0°C, Angul 41.9°C, Sonepur 41.8°C, Nayagarh 41.7°C, Balasore and Hirakud 41.4°C and Sambalpur 41.3°C. The weather office has predicted that there will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next two days and it will fall gradually by 2-4°C.

The maximum temperature (day temperature) is very likely to be above normal by 4-6°C at many places in the state in the next 2 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dal Lake among several others in J&K to be declared protected wetlands

Srinagars Dal Lake along with five other famous ones in Jammu and Kashmir are to be declared protected wetlands, an official said on Wednesday.The other lakes which are to be declared protected wetlands include Purmandal lake, also called C...

Maharashtra reports 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 227 deaths in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the states health department on Wednesday. The total cases reached 28,12,980 including 24,00,727 recoveries and the death t...

Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn't wed before Windsor service

The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couples claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.During an interview with ...

Suspected Islamists kill 23 civilians in eastern Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 31 Reuters - S uspected Islamist militants killed at least 23 civilians in an overnight raid on a village near Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the provincial governors office said on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021