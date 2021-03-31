Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 227 deaths in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:59 IST
Maharashtra reports 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 227 deaths in the last 24 hours
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Wednesday. The total cases reached 28,12,980 including 24,00,727 recoveries and the death toll reached 54,649.

At present, there are 3,56,243 active coronavirus cases in the state. The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra is at 1.94 per cent while the recovery rate is 85.34 per cent.

Out of 1,97,92,143 laboratory samples, 28,12,980 have been tested positive for COVID-19 until today in the state. Currently, 17,29,816 people are in home quarantine while 17,863 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

As many as 5,394 new COVID-19 cases were found in Mumbai while 3,130 patients recovered today. The capital city reported 15 deaths today and recovery rate of 85 per cent. The total cases in Mumbai stands at 4,14,714 including 51,411 active cases, 3,50,660 recoveries and 11,686 deaths.

Pune reported 8,605 fresh COVID19 cases, 5,749 recoveries, and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the district reached 5,34,411 including 4,62,697 recoveries and 9,974 deaths. The active cases in Pune mounted to 61,909. In Nagpur, 2885 new COVID-19 cases, 1705 recoveries, and 58 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases in the district reached 2,26,038 including 39,331 active cases, 1,81,609 recoveries and 5098 deaths.

Meanwhile, India reported 53,480 new COVID-19 cases and 354 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Wednesday morning. With these additional cases, the total number of infections in the country has reached 1,21,49,335. With 354 new deaths, the death toll in India has soared up to 1,62,468. There are 5,52,566 active cases in the country as of now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Macron orders COVID-19 lockdown across all of France, closes schools

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. With th...

Minneapolis cashier describes guilt over taking fake $20 bill that triggered Floyd arrest

A cashier who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd alive last May testified at former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvins murder trial on Wednesday of his regret accepting the fake 20 bill that led to Floyds deadly arrest....

10 roads built with Indian grant inaugurated in Nepal's Terai

Ten roads built using Indian grant assistance of Rs 800 crore were inaugurated in southern Nepals Terai region on Wednesday.Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basant Ku...

Italy makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all health workers

All health workers in Italy must have coronavirus jabs, the government said on Wednesday, in a potentially controversial move aimed at protecting vulnerable patients and pushing back against no-vax sentiment.Italy has an entrenched anti-vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021