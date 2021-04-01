Left Menu

Suez Canal chairman says losses from Ever Given blockage could reach $1 bln

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-04-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 02:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: US National Archives

The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority said on Wednesday, in an interview with Egypt's Sada El-Balad TV, that losses and damages from the Ever Given blockage could reach around $1 billion.

"The amount of damage and losses, and how much the dredgers consumed, will be calculated. Estimates, God willing, will reach a billion dollars and a little bit more, this is the country's right," the chairman, Osama Rabie, said.

