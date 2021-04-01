Left Menu

Investors renew push for EU methane emissions standard on gas - letter

A group representing European investors managing 36 trillion euros ($42.3 trillion) in assets renewed pressure on the European Commission to introduce mandatory methane emissions standards for natural gas, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 04:32 IST
Investors renew push for EU methane emissions standard on gas - letter

A group representing European investors managing 36 trillion euros ($42.3 trillion) in assets renewed pressure on the European Commission to introduce mandatory methane emissions standards for natural gas, a letter seen by Reuters showed. The EU is the world’s biggest gas importer, buying around 80% of the fuel from elsewhere. The largest chunk of the imported gas comes from Russia, where satellites have detected big methane leaks along gas pipelines.

Methane has more than 80 times the planet-warming potential of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period in the atmosphere. Currently there are no rules in place in the EU to disincentivise importing gas from methane-leak prone infrastructure situated outside the EU, but a new legal framework is expected by the end of the year.

The Commission has said the legislation will require oil and gas companies to monitor and report methane emissions and repair leaks. It has said it will consider imposing methane standards for gas. A 12-week public consultation on the new rules started last month, prompting IIGCC to renew its call from May 2020 for tighter methane rules on natural gas imports into the bloc.

"We believe we have the ear of the policymakers now," Iancu Daramus, senior sustainability analyst at Legal & General Investment Management, which is a member of IIGCC, told Reuters. "We reiterate the call to establish a mandatory performance standard, requiring a minimum of 0.25% intensity of upstream supply covering all gas sold in the EU by 2025, striving to achieve 0.2% where possible," the letter said.

($1 = 0.8514 euros) (Editing by Jan Harvey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told a session of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that a bloodbath is imminent because of the militarys intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. Schraner Burge...

Australia's Queensland state premier says Brisbane lockdown to end

Australias Queensland state, a tourist hotspot, reported 1 new coronavirus case of community transmission on Thursday linked to an existing cluster, enabling it to end its three-day snap lockdown in Brisbane.More than two million residents ...

Defense tells Canada court that Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not her detainment

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest was valid, but her ongoing detainment is illegal, defense lawyers told a Canadian court on Wednesday, in a slight deviation from Chinas official stance on the case.Meng, 49, was arrested i...

U.N. Security Council concerned over election impasse in Somalia -U.S. envoy

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday expressed concern over a standoff in Somalia on holding new elections, the United States top U.N. diplomat said. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds four-year term ended last month without a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021