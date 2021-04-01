Left Menu

This election is between the NDA which is on the path of development and UPA which is into corruption and dynasty, Shah says at TN election rally.

PTI | Thirukoyilur | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:11 IST
This election is between the NDA which is on the path of development and UPA which is into corruption and dynasty, Shah says at TN election rally.
Image Credit:

This election is between the NDA which is on the path of development and UPA which is into corruption and dynasty, Shah says at TN election rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Shah

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar protesters burn military's constitution as U.N. envoy warns of 'imminent bloodbath'

Myanmar activists burned copies of a military-framed constitution on Thursday two months after the junta seized power, as a U.N. special envoy warned of the risk of a bloodbath because of an intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. My...

'Familial terrorism': How personal ties link suicide bombings in Southeast Asia

As the rain teemed down and guests feasted on chicken curry, Muhammad Lukman married his burqa-clad bride in a late-night ceremony at the home of Rizaldi, the head of their Islamic prayer group, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.Guests w...

Rajinikanth made profound impact on silver screen with inimitable mannerisms: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated Rajinikanth after it was announced the legendary actor will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The Karnataka-born Maharashtranian stylish Ta...

European stocks inch towards record high as PMIs, chip rally support

European stocks kicked off the new quarter with gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan and strong factory activity data out of the euro zone eclipsed concerns about another lockdown in France.The pan-Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021