West Bengal elections: 80.43 per cent of 75.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm in 30 assembly seats where polling is underway for second phase.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
The rollout of vaccines in Europe is unacceptably slow, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, delivering a damning evaluation on the regions Covid response, amid a worrying surge in infections. According to a statement from the b...
The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed DMK MP A Rajas plea for urgent hearing of a writ petition challenging the order of the Election Commission, which barred him from canvassing for 48 hours, besides removed him from the list of star...
Johnson Johnson said on Thursday that South Africas health regulator had registered its COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for deliveries to start in the second quarter.The registration of JJs vaccine is a boost for the country worst affecte...
The National Conference NC Thursday condemned the attack on a BJP leaders house in the outskirts of the city and expressed sympathies with the family of a policeman killed in the incident.NC vice president Omar Abdullah expressed unison wit...