BRIEF-Ørsted Brings In Norges Bank Investment Management As A Partner In Borssele 1 & 2

Orsted A/S: * REG-ØRSTED BRINGS IN NORGES BANK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AS A PARTNER IN BORSSELE 1 & 2

* TOTAL VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROX. EUR 1.375 BILLION (APPROX. DKK 10.2 BILLION) WHICH IS TO BE PAID UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION * SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH NORGES BANK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (NBIM), WHO WILL BE ACQUIRING A 50 % OWNERSHIP SHARE OF ØRSTED'S 752 MW BORSSELE 1 & 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM

* WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LONG-TERM OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) SERVICES FROM ITS O&M BASE AT PORT OF VLISSINGEN * CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND SUMMER 2021

* WILL PROVIDE NBIM WITH BALANCING SERVICES AND A LONG-TERM ROUTE TO MARKET FOR RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY BORSSELE 1 & 2. * INFORMATION PROVIDED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CHANGE ØRSTED'S PREVIOUS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

