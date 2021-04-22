Left Menu

ILO kicks off Green Week to ‘jump-start’ a sustainable future

As the world grapples with the devastating economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, the UN’s labour agency launched ILO Green Week to explore what a green future of work could look like, and how we can get there.

UN News | Updated: 22-04-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 08:59 IST
ILO kicks off Green Week to ‘jump-start’ a sustainable future

The International Labour Organization event highlighted how a just transition towards environmentally sustainable economies and societies can take place while also addressing the imperatives of decent work.

For a sustainable future, the UN agency stressed the need for a “strong social consensus” on the goals and pathways to move forward, maintaining that social dialogue must be an integral part of institutional frameworks for policymakers, with the inclusion of workers and employers being critical for an equitable transition at all levels.

“Working together, Governments, workers’ and employers’ organizations can jump-start a just transition to a sustainable future, today”, said ILO.

Africa’s Sustainable revolution

Although Africa generates a low share of global carbon emissions, the continent is highly vulnerable to climate change.

According to ILO, global warming and heat stress will lead to the loss of nearly five per cent of total working hours in western Africa alone – equivalent to losing nine million full-time jobs.

Climate vulnerability could also reduce yields from rain-fed agriculture, affecting millions of jobs and livelihoods.

Rich in minerals, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and iron - needed for electric vehicles and machinery, the continent has all the elements needed to “win the battle against climate change”, along with the potential to generate some two million additional jobs, ILO said.

Africa is home to the Congo Basin, the world’s second largest rain forest, which absorbs significant amounts of global carbon dioxide emissions caused by human activity and possess 60 per cent of the world’s arable land, which, the UN agency pointed out “could drive a new green, sustainable agricultural revolution”.

Moreover, it is home to the Great Green Wall – the world’s largest solar power station, located in the Moroccan desert – and has the potential to use its ocean resources for sustainable economic development.

“With assets like these, Africa can have a more sustainable future, with more and better jobs”, ILO said, while also cautioning that as a leading producer of oil, coal and natural gas, it must end its dependence on fossil fuels, which could lead to the loss of some two million jobs.

Green jobs

In the context of Green Week and this year’s Earth Day, ILO and its partners hosted a regional launch of the Climate Action for Jobs Initiative to showcase how jobs feature at the heart of global action to protect the environment and promote climate-neutral and climate-resilient economies and societies.

Countries need to adopt clear and comprehensive policies that address income and job losses, skills and enterprise development, and labour mobility to achieve a “human-centred future of work in Africa”, said ILO.

With its young and dynamic population, vast natural resources, and political and social engagement, the UN agency upheld that “Africa offers solutions to the world”.

“There is indeed an urgent need to put African young people and women as agents of change, to drive innovation and green job creation”, Cynthisa Samuel-Olonjuwon, ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Africa, said at the event.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao undergoes CT Scan, other tests

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao underwent a CT Scan and other general medical tests here at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda on Wednesday. The Chief Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19 and since then he has quar...

On Earth Day, over 100 eminent artists from across the world to read ‘Earth Anthem’ penned by senior Indian diplomat

Over 100 eminent poets, musicians, actors, singers and artists from across the world will come together virtually to commemorate Earth Day on Thursday by reading the Earth Anthem penned by senior Indian diplomat Abhay Kumar.Kumar, Ambassado...

Former Delhi minister AK Walia succumbs to COVID-19

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi government minister AK Walia died of COVID-19 in the early hours of Thursday, party leaders said.He was 72. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar condoled the death of former MLA, saying he breathed his...

UN rights chief welcomes verdict in George Floyd murder case

This is a momentous verdict, said the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, in a statementThe white former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on Tuesday of murdering the 46-year-old African American man in May of la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021