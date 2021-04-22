Left Menu

"People are hugely interested in investing in the UK," he said, citing international investment in wind turbines. "There are enormous economic opportunities, there are challenges in terms of people changing their lifestyle but that is happening already without government legislation, the number of people who are vegans, who are reducing their meat intake is going up all the time.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:05 IST
Decarbonization promises massive economic opportunity, UK minister says
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

The drive to cut climate emissions promises a massive economic opportunity as people and businesses change their behaviors, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday.

"I see a massive economic opportunity from decarbonization," he told Times Radio. "People are hugely interested in investing in the UK," he said, citing international investment in wind turbines.

"There are enormous economic opportunities, there are challenges in terms of people changing their lifestyle but that is happening already without government legislation, the number of people who are vegans, who are reducing their meat intake is going up all the time. There is a lot of societal change."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

