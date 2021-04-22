India Smart Grid Forum and ASEAN Centre for Energy executed MoU for Cooperation for Decarbonization Initiatives in ASEAN Member States in the areas of Smart Grids, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Developments on Fast-track

NEW DELHI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) has long standing international partnerships on energy cooperation which have been mutually beneficial to all stakeholders (including the donors). These international partnerships support the implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) 2016-2025, a regional blueprint for energy cooperation which was endorsed by the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM). These international partnerships exist in the form of ASEAN's Dialogue Partners (DP), International Organisations (IO) as well as the direct institutional engagements. ASEAN has ongoing partnerships with Japan, Republic of Korea, China, Germany, USA, Norway, East Asia Summit (EAS) Energy Cooperation and other international collaborations with IRENA, IEA, etc.

India has emerged as a leader in the clean energy, electric mobility and smart grid developments with impressive achievements through innovative policies, programs and projects for decarbonization of power sector. India is the only major economy that has surpassed the targets under the Paris Climate Agreement by end of 2020. Several of ASEAN countries who have embarked on the energy transition journey could benefit from close collaboration with India. In 2018, India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF), a Public Private Partnership initiative of Ministry of Power (MoP), Government of India in coordination with ACE and Heads of ASEAN Power Utilities/Authorities (HAPUA) conducted a 5 days training program on smart grids in New Delhi for 17 senior officials of AMS. This program was funded through a grant from the Indian Delegation to ASEAN and was appreciated by all participants. Developing on that relationship, ISGF and ACE have formulated a Five-Year Integrated Program for capacity building in various institutions in AMS for decarbonizing the power and transport sectors. To jointly implement that program, ISGF and ACE have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (''MoU'') on 19th April 2021. The MoU set forth a framework for mutual co-operation between ACE and ISGF for various initiatives in the areas of smart grids, electric mobility and renewable energy development. The MoU Signing Ceremony took place between ISGF and ACE on 19th April 2021 on virtual platform. The MoU was signed by Nuki Agya Utama, Executive Director on behalf of ACE and Reji Kumar Pillai, President of ISGF. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, Vivek Kumar Dewangan; Ambassador of Indian Mission to ASEAN, Jayan Khopragade; and First Secretary Indian Mission to ASEAN, Vidyavathi RS; and several senior officers from ASEAN and India. ''This is the beginning of a new chapter in India's collaboration with ASEAN Member States and we look forward to work closely with ACE in successfully executing the conceived programs to accelerate the energy transition in ASEAN region,'' said Reji Kumar Pillai, President of ISGF.

''As the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) sub-theme which was endorsed by the ASEAN Ministerial Energy Meeting last year calls for accelerating energy transition and strengthening energy resilience through greater innovation and cooperation. The region looks forward to having more resilient, flexible, robust electricity grid as well as an overall efficient energy system, therefore the collaboration with ISGF is very crucial to support the stakeholders in AMS and work to create awareness and build capacity for Smart Grids, Renewable Energy Systems and Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure,'' said Dr. Nuki Agya Utama, Executive Director, ACE About India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) ISGF is a public private partnership initiative of Govt. of India with the mandate of accelerating smart grid deployments across the country. With 170+ members comprising of ministries, utilities, technology providers, academia and research, ISGF has evolved as a Think-Tank of global repute on Smart Energy and Smart Cities. Mandate of ISGF is to accelerate energy transition through clean energy, electric grid modernization and electric mobility; work with national and international agencies in standards development and help utilities, regulators and the Industry in technology selection, training and capacity building.

About ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) The ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), is an intergovernmental organisation (hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia) is representing the interest of 10 ASEAN Member States (AMS) on Energy Cooperation. ACE acts as the focal point and implementing body for the international partnerships in the ASEAN energy sector.

