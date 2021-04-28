Top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned the procurement of one lakh portable oxygen concentrators from the PM Cares Fund on Wednesday. In addition to the earlier sanctioned 713 Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA plants under PM Cares Fund, 5...
The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to shift journalist Siddique Kappan, suffering from various ailments and arrested last year on way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being gang raped, to a ...
India has declined assistance offered by the United Nations of its integrated supply chain for COVID19-related material, saying the country has a robust system to deal with the required logistics, a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Ant...
A tanker of liquid oxygen sent by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhuphesh Baghel on the request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi arrived at a hospital here on Wednesday.On request of Priyanka Gandhi, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had sent an...