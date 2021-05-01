Left Menu

PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Sis Ganj on Guru Teg Bahadur's 400th Prakash Purab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in the national capital and offered prayers on the occasion of 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 09:02 IST
PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Sis Ganj on Guru Teg Bahadur's 400th Prakash Purab
PM Modi during his visit to Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in the national capital and offered prayers on the occasion of 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur. He visited the Gurudwara without a security route and special security arrangements.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had extended greetings on social media. "On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many," the Prime Minister tweeted.

On the occasion, devotees took a holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered prayers. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion.

On April 8, Prime Minister Modi had said that the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is a spiritual privilege as well as a national duty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maha foundation day celebrations remain low-key

The 61st foundation day of Maharashtra is being celebrated in a low-key manner on Saturday in view of the coronavirus situation in the state.This is for the second consecutive year that no big events are being held to mark the state foundat...

US STOCKS-Futures retreat; main indexes on track for weekly gains

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as investors hit pause after a barrage of strong earnings and upbeat economic data through the week drove the benchmark SP 500 index to record levels.A rally in shares of big technology companies...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to take a breather; on track for weekly gains

Wall Streets three main indexes were set to fall at the open on Friday as investors hit pause after a barrage of strong earnings and upbeat economic data through the week drove the benchmark SP 500 index to record level.A rally in shares of...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drifts lower; S&P 500 on track for third straight month of gains

Wall Streets three main indexes fell on Friday as investors hit pause after a barrage of strong quarterly earnings and upbeat economic data put the benchmark SP 500 index on track for a third straight month of gains following a record run.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021